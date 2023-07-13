NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Animal Haven in North Haven is one of the oldest shelters in the state. The animal shelter has been helping animals find loving and permanent homes for almost 75 years.



The animal shelter is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary this Saturday in North Haven.

The shelter is holding an event on the North Haven Town Green with live music, games, face painting, vendors food and more.

The Animal Haven President Linda Marino joined News 8 for an interview on Wednesday morning for the details on the 75th-anniversary celebration, where both people and canines are invited.



The 75th-anniversary celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The rain date for the event is currently scheduled for July 23.

