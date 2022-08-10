NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City.

On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange Street.

“You think about the number of people that are choosing to live in New Haven, choosing to make New Haven our home, and this is one significant example, but we have so many examples just down the street,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Officials also broke ground on 66 new apartments that are part of Phase 3 of the project.