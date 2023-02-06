WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With thousands already dead, and many more trapped underneath rubble in Turkey and Syria, the death toll for a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake will likely to continue to rise.

More than 3,000 people died after the earthquake hit before dawn Monday morning. For relatives in Connecticut, it’s a terrified wait to learn more.

“Some people are able to hear the voices of their loved ones under the remainings of the buildings,” said Selma, who asked News 8 to only use her first name for political reasons. “But they have to wait for the official rescue attempts. In my case, we were not able to hear from my family. As time passes, the chances are getting slimmer.”

Selma said that some roads are closed due to snow, which is making recovery efforts even more difficult.

While families wait, the Wellspring Community Center has launched an aid campaign, Embrace Relief, to help with rebuilding efforts.