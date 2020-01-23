The community’s warmth brings Naugatuck ice rink to life

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Several years ago, Naugatuck resident Gigi Ramos had a dream.

“Because the most important thing to me is that children have the ability to have other activities besides what we offer in our community,” Ramos said. “So, there maybe kids that are talented in ice skating, so I’m gonna do that.”

What she did was go around asking businesses throughout Naugatuck to donate money to build an outdoor ice rink on the softball diamond at Breen Field North — right off of Routes 8 and 34. Several businesses came through with generous donations.

Ramos originally raised $9,000 to get the project going. Now, the Parks and Rec Department can open it every year thanks to grants from companies like Walmart and community sponsorship’s from businesses like Ion Bank.

Ramos says she put in all that work because she loves kids and she loves her Naugatuck community.

“This is the most important thing to me is children,” she said. “Being able to give them the experience they might not have had.”

Ramos credits the crews at the Naugatuck Parks and Rec Department. They work hard to maintain the rink during the winter months.

They take pride in their work.

“Seeing them smile, it’s a good feeling,” said one worker named Jeff. “It’s a job but you want to see people smiling, do it for the town. That’s why we’re doing it.”

“They’re just great,” said Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess, who also called Ramos’s effort sensational.

The ice rink is on Breen Field North, which is located on Hotchkiss Street. It’s free, but kids have to bring their own skates.

Public skating is Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.; Friday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stick time for hockey is Monday-Thursday 7-8 p.m.; NO STICK on Fridays; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

During stick time, all skaters must wear hockey skates and helmets — NO EXCEPTIONS

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Skates ONLY on the ice — no boots, sneakers, shoes, etc.