The Corner Restaurant in Milford celebrates Mother’s Day with in-person dining as CT COVID restrictions ease

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On this Mother’s Day, a lot of people took their moms out for the holiday breakfast, lunch, or brunch.

At one of the most popular local spots, The Corner Restaurant in Milford, we spoke with the owner Sunday morning who says Mother’s Day is one of the restaurant’s most special days of the year.

Owner Michelle Lebel said, “We are very excited to have so many families that come every year and join us…We have an awesome menu on Mother’s Day, things from lobster to pork belly to alligator today — alligator jambalaya. People come from all over the state to come down here for Mother’s Day, and we try to make it really special for every family.”

Lebel says they’re seeing more takeout for Mother’s Day this year than in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic mitigating measures.

