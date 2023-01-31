GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was five years ago today that Guilford teenager Ethan Song accidentally killed himself. On this anniversary, Connecticut politicians are re-introducing Ethan’s Law in Congress, and in his hometown of Guilford, people are giving the gift of life at the inaugural Ethan Miller Song Foundation Blood Drive.

“This was the day that he took his last breath, but I’m hoping that these donations will give lots of breaths to other people,” explained Ethan’s mother, Kristen Miller Song.

Ethan’s last breath came after he found an unsecured gun at a friend’s house. Kristen and Mike Song created a foundation in his name, and have spent the last five years trying to make the world better and safer.

“I would never have dreamed that it would take us all around the country, to the Oval Office, to meet some of the best people we ever could have imagined meeting under the worst circumstances,” said Mike Song, Ethan’s father.

In less than a year and a half, they got Ethan’s Law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Lamont. It mandates safe gun storage around children. On this anniversary, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are re-introducing Ethan’s law in Congress, trying to take the Song’s battle to the federal level.

“Our saying is, if you lose a child you should gain a mission, because it really does help with your ability to cope with the tragedy,” Mike explained.

That, and things like the blood drive, are just the right way to honor the boy who fostered dozens of puppies, stood up to bullies, and befriended any kid eating alone in the cafeteria.

“Those were all stories that came out after Ethan passed,” Kristen said. “So, I think Ethan would think, ‘Yeah, right on, mom. This is exactly what I would want you to be doing.'”

While this is the first Ethan Miller Song Foundation Blood Drive, it will not be the last. His parents plan to have them in the coming years to make sure something good always happen on this anniversary. For more information about donating blood anytime, click here.