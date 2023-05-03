NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Great Give is back! It’s a 36-hour online fundraising event that started in 2010, by The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.

Start your day with a great breakfast and meet the volunteers and staff who provide the only free breakfast program in New Haven, as the kickoff for the Great Give is celebrated.

In the last 13 years, the Great Give has raised more than $21 million for nonprofits throughout the region, with $3.4 million raised last year, for a total of 510 New Haven nonprofits.

The Sunrise Café, located at the corner of Chapel and Olive street, will be hosting a kick-off breakfast for the “Great Give” beginning at 7:30am.