ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A new state-of-the-art sports training complex was officially opened in Orange on Friday.

The Grind Baseball and Softball Training Facility includes a 17,000-square-foot space designed to bring athletes to the next level.

Athletes at this complex can sign up for camps, clinics and individual or group lessons. The complex is open to all sports and athletes of all ages.

The organization also puts together youth baseball teams for kids aged 10-18.

“Our doors opened eleven years ago with two teams and one full-time employee,” said Michael Moras, the owner of Connecticut Grind Baseball and Softball Training Facility. “I had goals and hope to grow, but never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined all this.”

The baseball facility is only one part of the complex and organizers said it’s all they imagined.

“To say this is a dream come true is an understatement,” Moras said.

For more information on the new sports complex, visit the website here.