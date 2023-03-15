NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joel and Ellie might stop for a slice of pizza, but avoid Yale, according to artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

As “The Last of Us” wrapped its first season in a fictionalized Salt Lake City, News 8 took to ChatGPT to see what an episode in the Elm City would be like.

The answer? Plenty of action, drama and maybe a happy ending or two.

ChatGPT wrote the following episode synopsis in response to our initial question about what could happen if the show visited New Haven:

As Joel and Ellie made their way towards New Haven, they could see that the city had once been a haven for survivors. The walls were high, the buildings were intact, and the streets were devoid of any infected. However, as they got closer, they could see that something had changed. The walls were damaged, the buildings were burned, and there were signs of struggle everywhere.

As they approached the gates, they were met by a group of armed survivors who pointed their weapons at them. Joel raised his hands and said, “We’re not here to cause trouble. We’re just passing through.”

The leader of the group, a woman named Maria, lowered her weapon and said, “Sorry about that. We’ve had a lot of trouble lately. Come on in, we could use some help.”

Joel and Ellie followed Maria into the city, where they saw that the survivors were struggling to hold onto what was left of their community. The buildings were damaged, the supplies were running low, and the people were on edge.

Maria led them to a makeshift hospital, where they saw that the medical staff was overwhelmed with patients. A doctor named Jerry approached them and said, “We could use your help. We’re short on supplies and manpower.”

Joel and Ellie agreed to help out, and they spent the next few days gathering supplies, tending to the sick and injured, and fortifying the walls. However, they soon realized that there was a larger problem at play.

A group of bandits had been raiding the city, stealing supplies and causing chaos. Maria explained that they had tried to negotiate with them, but the bandits were too violent and unpredictable. They had even killed some of the survivors in cold blood.

Joel and Ellie knew that they had to do something to stop the bandits before they destroyed the community. They teamed up with a group of survivors and set up an ambush for the bandits.

The ambush was successful, but not without casualties. Joel and Ellie had to fight for their lives, and they lost some of their allies in the process. However, they managed to drive the bandits away and secure the city.

As they prepared to leave, Maria thanked them for their help and said, “You two are a force to be reckoned with. If you ever need a place to stay, you’re always welcome here.”

Joel and Ellie nodded and continued on their journey, knowing that they had made a difference in the lives of the survivors in New Haven.

To add a taste of New Haven’s culinary scene, we then asked the chatbot to generate an episode synopsis that featured the area’s famous pizza:

Joel and Ellie were making their way through the deserted streets of New Haven, searching for any signs of life. It had been a few days since they had left their last camp, and they were running low on supplies.

As they turned a corner, they saw a small pizzeria with a “we’re open” sign in the window. Ellie’s stomach grumbled at the sight and smell of the pizza.

“Should we check it out?” she asked.

Joel nodded, “We should be careful, though. It could be a trap.”

They cautiously approached the pizzeria and pushed open the door. To their surprise, they were greeted by a friendly-looking man behind the counter.

“Welcome, welcome! Would you like a pizza?” the man asked, his smile stretching from ear to ear.

Joel and Ellie eyed him warily, but their hunger got the best of them. They ordered a large pizza with pepperoni and mushrooms and sat down at one of the tables in the corner.

As they ate, the man introduced himself as Tony and told them about how he managed to keep the pizzeria open despite the outbreak. He explained that he had fortified the building and made alliances with other survivors in the area.

However, Tony’s good fortune came to an end when a group of bandits raided the pizzeria and stole all of his supplies. He had been struggling to stay alive ever since.

Joel and Ellie knew that they had to help Tony. They agreed to help him gather supplies and fortify the pizzeria.

Over the next few days, they scoured the streets of New Haven for supplies and fought off infected and bandits alike. They managed to gather enough supplies to last Tony for a few weeks, and they helped him reinforce the walls and windows of the pizzeria.

As they sat down to enjoy another pizza, Tony thanked them for their help. “I don’t know what I would have done without you two,” he said.

Joel and Ellie smiled and thanked Tony for the pizza. They knew that in a world as dangerous as this one, even a small act of kindness could make a big difference.

Neither of the first two scenarios mention Yale University. But, when prompted to add it, ChatGPT created a plotline that could change the trajectory of the show:

Joel and Ellie made their way towards Yale, a prestigious university that had once been home to some of the brightest minds in the world. As they walked through the deserted campus, they couldn’t help but feel a sense of awe at the towering buildings and sprawling lawns.

As they approached the main building, they saw that it had been converted into a fortress. The gates were heavily guarded, and there were armed survivors patrolling the perimeter.

“We’re looking for a man named Thomas,” Joel said to one of the guards. “Do you know him?”

The guard eyed them suspiciously before nodding. “He’s in the library. Follow me.”

The guard led them through the gates and into the main building. Inside, they saw that the classrooms had been turned into living quarters, and the lecture halls had been converted into storage areas.

They made their way to the library, where they saw Thomas sitting at a table surrounded by books and maps.

“Joel and Ellie, it’s good to see you,” Thomas said as they approached. “I’ve been waiting for you.”

Thomas explained that he had been studying the infected and had discovered something that could change everything. He had found a way to neutralize the virus and potentially cure those who had been infected.

However, he needed Joel and Ellie’s help to gather the necessary supplies and equipment to make it happen. They would have to travel to a nearby laboratory and retrieve the components needed for the cure.

Joel and Ellie agreed to help, and they set off on their journey. They fought their way through hordes of infected and scavenged for supplies along the way.

Finally, they arrived at the laboratory and retrieved the components. However, they soon realized that they were being followed by a group of bandits who had been watching them.

They were outnumbered and outgunned, but Joel and Ellie weren’t going down without a fight. They set up an ambush and took out the bandits one by one.

With the components in hand, they made their way back to Yale, where Thomas was waiting for them. He worked tirelessly for days, using the components to create the cure.

Finally, he emerged from the laboratory with a small vial in his hand. “This could be it,” he said, his voice filled with excitement.

Thomas administered the cure to a group of infected survivors, and to everyone’s amazement, it worked. The infected began to regain their senses and their humanity.

Joel and Ellie watched in awe as the survivors rejoiced and celebrated. They knew that Thomas had just changed the world, and they were honored to have been a part of it.

While Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey haven’t visited New Haven, another crew has been in town.

Cameras were on scene on Chapel Street in Wooster Square to film a Christmas movie. The film is being shot by Marvista Entertainment, which is the studio behind Lifetime and Hallmark Channel movies.

The movie doesn’t have an official title or release date yet. Other scenes have been filmed in Danbury, Bethel, Newtown and New Milford. Shooting will wrap later this week in North Haven.