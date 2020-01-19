Closings
The Life and Legacy of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.: Two-day event organized by Yale Peabody Museum

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Happening Sunday and Monday, an event aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is free and honors the civil rights leader’s commitment to environmental and social justice.

The Yale Peabody Museum is organizing the event. It is being held on Yale’s campus both Sunday and Monday.

There will be performances, a poetry slam, a teen summit, and more.

Get the full schedule of events here: https://mlk.yale.edu/event/24th-annual-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-celebration-yale-peabody-museum

