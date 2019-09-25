‘No Excuses Mark for Education’ 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Faculty and students at the New Haven Adult and Continuing Education Center are getting ready for Thursday’s “No Excuses March for Education.”

At the NHAEC Tuesday, they were packing up shirts and getting ready to get the message out that its never too late to go back to school.

Their goal: to convince the one-in-ten people in our state who don’t have a high school diploma, to get one.

Michelle Bonora of ACE center, “If you’re one of them, or if you know someone who needs their high school diploma, it’s never too late for a second chance. Just walk through the door.”

The “No Excuses Walk for Education” starts Thursday at 10am at the Continuing Education Center and ends at the New Haven Green.

