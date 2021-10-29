The men of the New 8 team participating in ‘No Shave November’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Some of the men on the News 8 team are taking part in No Shave November.

During the month of November, WTNH will be growing the best beards on TV. Shelve your razor for the month and join us for the Connecticut Cancer Foundation’s fundraiser.

Meteorologists Joe Furey, Sam Kantrow, and Ryan Munn, as well as anchors Dennis House and Keith Kountz, along with Sport Tam 8’s Erik Dobratz will be taking part.

Click here to find out more and to donate. 100% of the funds raised for No Shave November CT go directly to Connecticut cancer patients for everyday living expenses such as rent, utilities, food, and more.