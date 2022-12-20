NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant that has it all: unique food, over-the-top drinks, all-day brunch, and an aesthetic perfect for Gen-Zers and millennials alike? The Place 2 Be is the Connecticut “it” spot, and now, the chain is heading to New Haven.

Since its inception in Hartford back in 2016, The Place 2 Be has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. It’s already made waves in its other four locations — West Hartford, downtown Hartford, south end of Hartford, and Springfield, Mass. — and now, it’s slated to open in New Haven on Tuesday.

So, why is The Place 2 Be causing such praise? It’s the perfect restaurant for this generation of young adults. Social media’s influence on the company is a game-changer; the all-day brunch spot offers signature dishes and drinks like cocktails in a bathtub with rubber ducks or the most Instagram-able plate of waffles and chicken.

Chicken & Waffles | Photo courtesy Olivia Perreault

New Haven guests can expect a two-story tall real tree inside of the restaurant under a skylight, as well as a 1,500-foot rooftop patio for the warmer months.

The Place 2 Be founder and CEO Gina Luari said that the company has been looking forward to expanding to the New Haven area community all year.

“This space is particularly special and unique to our restaurant group with its stand-out features,” Luari said. “To be able to open our new location on the heels of receiving such a tremendous recognition is amazing, and we are so honored.”

The Place 2 Be officially opens its doors on December 20 at 338 Elm St., taking place of the space formerly occupied by Box 63. It will run seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

While reservations are not accepted, guests can sign up for the waitlist during the day of their visit on their website.

So, need a new brunch spot? Find out for yourself if it’s truly “the place to be.”