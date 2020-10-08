The power of teens: Waterbury youth group gathers political candidates to inform community

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Teenagers are flexing their political muscle in Waterbury.

Members of the Waterbury Pride NAACP Youth Council gathered candidates running for office for a virtual candidates forum Thursday night.

They tell News8 they did it to equip Waterbury voters with information they’ll need on Election Day.

“It’s gonna help us get a deeper understanding of who our candidates really are and what their beliefs are,” said Nachor Vincent.

“Hopefully encourage people to be more proactive into getting into the voting,” said Winston Hendricks.

The members of the Youth Council have also spent a lot of time protecting the African-American community, in particular, from COVID-19. They’ve helped to make face masks and distribute them in neighborhoods where COVID has made an impact.

They’ve won a national award for their work in the city. And with this Candidate Forum, which was held virtually because of the pandemic, they hoped to spark a spirit in Waterbury when it comes to voting and fighting for the issues they care about.

“This is us taking a stand,” said Youth Council President, Amari Brantley.