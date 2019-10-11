The race for New Haven mayor turns ugly, Harp vs. Elicker

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race for New Haven mayor is turning ugly. Incumbent Toni Harp and Democratic nominee Justin Elicker taking shots at each other.

It started Wednesday at an event where Mayor Toni Harp was honored for her work, legacy, and commitment to the city.

At the celebration, she reminded the voters that she was still planning to be on the ballot in November. She also claimed that her primary election opponent, Justin Elicker’s, campaign constantly spread misinformation about her during the democratic primary for mayor.

Mayor Harp saying, “It’s been the biggest smear and negative campaign that I’ve seen in New Haven. I have never seen campaign that day after day relentlessly spewed lies and smear tactics on behalf of my character and that of the people who worked for me.”

Thursday, News 8 caught up with Justin Elicker for comment.

Elicker fired back at Mayor Harp, saying, “I would like to remind Mayor Harp that her campaign disparaged my wife and proposed a lot of inaccurate and misleading statements about my policies and pushed a divisive rhetoric that is unhealthy for the city.”

News 8 first reported in June, after Harp’s office was slapped with FBI subpoenas. Harp’s campaign manager pointed the finger at Natalie Elicker, who is a federal prosecutor.

“The mayor accused my wife of being behind some ridiculous FBI conspiracy,” said Elicker of Harp’s reaction to the FBI probe.

“My wife has worked very hard to get to the point in her professional career and for the mayor to promote that kind of very inaccurate conspiracy theory is very disrespectful of the work my wife has done to get to the point in her career.” Justin Elicker, Democratic candidate for Mayor of New Haven

Mayor Harp said it was Elicker’s campaign that misinformed people.

“It certainly was misinformation that constantly went into our most vulnerable communities and I’m really ashamed that someone would think that’s what they have to do to become mayor of this great city.” Mayor Toni Harp of New Haven

While Harp name remains on the ballot, she has suspended her formal campaign.

Elicker says he just wants to move on and put New Haven in a positive light, saying he’s very excited to be endorsed by Senator Chris Murphy.

Election for New Haven mayor is November 5th, 2019.