The Shops at Yale offering free ice cream, parking to customers in August to support New Haven businesses

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shops at Yale is offering free ice cream and parking to customers in the month of August to support businesses in downtown New Haven.

During the month of August, shoppers at The Shops at Yale will receive a free small cup or cone at Ashley’s Ice Cream (280 York Street) or Arethusa Farm Dairy (1020 Chapel Street) when they show a same-day paper receipt for $25 or more from any of the following retailers:

  •  Apple
  • Atticus Bookstore Café (retail only)
  • Campus Customs
  • Derek Simpson Goldsmith
  • dwell New Haven
  • FatFace
  • GANT
  • Grey Matter Books
  • Hull’s Art Supply and Framing
  • idiom Boutique
  • J.Crew
  • L.L.Bean
  • Lou Lou Boutique
  • lululemon
  • Raggs for Men & Women
  • Shiana Hair
  • Sneaker Junkies
  • The Yale Bookstore
  • Urban Outfitters

Details and restrictions can be found online at TheShopsatYale.com/IceCream

Additionally, customers can use those same-day paper receipts of $25 or more for up to two hours of free parking in The Shops at Yale’s three surface parking lots: 255 Crown Street, 161 York Street, and 56 Broadway. 

Details: TheShopsatYale.com/Free2HourParkingwithPurchase 

David DelVecchio, Director of Real Estate Asset Management at Yale University explained that Yale wants to show their “appreciation to our loyal customers for their support during these uncertain times. And what better way to do that than with free ice cream and free parking?”

For more savings, Connecticut Tax-Free Week is scheduled to take place from Sunday, Aug. 16-Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

