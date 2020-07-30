The Shops at Yale offering free ice cream, parking to customers in August to support New Haven businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shops at Yale is offering free ice cream and parking to customers in the month of August to support businesses in downtown New Haven.

During the month of August, shoppers at The Shops at Yale will receive a free small cup or cone at Ashley’s Ice Cream (280 York Street) or Arethusa Farm Dairy (1020 Chapel Street) when they show a same-day paper receipt for $25 or more from any of the following retailers:

Apple

Atticus Bookstore Café (retail only)

Campus Customs

Derek Simpson Goldsmith

dwell New Haven

FatFace

GANT

Grey Matter Books

Hull’s Art Supply and Framing

idiom Boutique

J.Crew

L.L.Bean

Lou Lou Boutique

lululemon

Raggs for Men & Women

Shiana Hair

Sneaker Junkies

The Yale Bookstore

Urban Outfitters

Details and restrictions can be found online at TheShopsatYale.com/IceCream.

Additionally, customers can use those same-day paper receipts of $25 or more for up to two hours of free parking in The Shops at Yale’s three surface parking lots: 255 Crown Street, 161 York Street, and 56 Broadway.

Details: TheShopsatYale.com/Free2HourParkingwithPurchase

David DelVecchio, Director of Real Estate Asset Management at Yale University explained that Yale wants to show their “appreciation to our loyal customers for their support during these uncertain times. And what better way to do that than with free ice cream and free parking?”

For more savings, Connecticut Tax-Free Week is scheduled to take place from Sunday, Aug. 16-Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.