The story behind Connecticut’s first successful pediatric heart transplant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital has successfully performed the first pediatric heart transplant in the state. This team of professionals was not built overnight.

The staff at Yale tell News 8 this heart transplant program took a year and a half to put together after they encountered a teen who needed help.

17-year-old Alex Stephens met doctors fifteen months again when he was diagnosed with end-stage heart failure. Doctors treated him with a tailored medical regimen to ease the workload on his heart, but when those treatments failed they knew he needed a new heart.

Alex spent seven weeks at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital until an organ became available in October. Since his operation, he has been on a very specific after treatment plan. Alex says he is excited to be able to play football and have the stamina he needs to live a full life.

His mom is forever grateful to doctors for their hard work.

“I got my old Alex back. He’s doing so much better. Thanks to every one of you guys, to every one of you guys. You gave me my son back,” Gladys Rodriguez, Alex’s mom.



Every year, doctors say between five and six children are sent out of state for a heart transplant procedure. So they focused on creating a program to make things easier for them.

Doctors also say pediatric heart transplant is similar to transplants for adults in that you are replacing a heart, but almost everything else is different; meaning physiology, how children’s bodies respond to these procedures and so much more.



Doctors say only 6 to 700 heart transplants are done in children every year. And of the many hundreds of places in the United States that do pediatric heart surgery, far fewer do complex heart surgery like they did at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, and less than a third of those do pediatric heart transplants.