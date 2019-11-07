One teen and one adult have been arrested in connection to theft of SUV with kids inside in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mercedes SUV and the suspect who stole the vehicle Wednesday from a New Haven school with two young children still inside has been located.

Timeline:

Wednesday:

5:30p.m.: A New Haven mom left two of her young children – a 10-month-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy – in her car with the keys inside in the parking lot of Roberto Clemente School in New Haven while she went inside to pick up another of her children from the after school program.

A few minutes later, she emerged with her child to find that her Mercedes SUV had been stolen, with two of her children inside.

6:15p.m.: Police confirmed that the children had been found by a Good Samaritan off exit 8 on I-91 where the thief had dumped them.

The children were reported as unharmed and brought to the hospital for evaluation where they were reunited with their mother.

Thursday:

3:00p.m.: Police reported that they had located the stolen grey/black Mercedes SUV involved.

3:45pm: Police reported that they have arrested two suspects in the incident. The suspects are 14 years old and 18 years old. The suspects were well-known to police.

