The Trinity Bar and Restaurant reopens after nearly two years Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH)-- The Trinity Bar and Restaurant on Orange Street is back in business with a new menu and a staff ready to go.

Shane Carty, Trinity Bar and Restaurant Co-owner said, "I'm excited and I'm nervous and I haven't slept much, but we are all excited."

Nearly two years ago the second floor apartment above Trinity went up in flames. The restaurant ended up with major smoke and water damage.

Shane Carty told News8, "It demolished the four apartments above, and we got the majority of the water on top of us which just destroyed this whole area."

Matthew Feiner, with Devil's Gear Bike Shop, remembers running into the burning building making sure there was no one trapped inside.

Feiner said, "We were coming back out the door and the fire had taken over and the propane canister exploded behind me and Johnny and blew us both out the door and I took a really hard hit in the back of the head."

The owners remodeled the bar from top to bottom.

Carty added, "We had the whole place painted, all new furniture, a whole new AC system, TVs, laser projectors, built in sounds."

Feiner added, "It's like walking into someone's living room where you can get a really good Guinness."

Dolores Carocci said, "I'm glad they're back. We will be back on Friday."

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local businesses told News 8 they took a hit when Trinity closed. With the bar back open they hope it will give business a boost.

Todd Williams, manager of Tikkaway said, "It's been kind of tough on business. They actually bring a lot of business to the local businesses in the area so with them opening back up, it actually gives us a nice jump, especially for the summer."

Feiner added, "Trinity being there means a lot of foot traffic at night. It means a lot of other places will stay open later at night and it is good for everyone all around."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.