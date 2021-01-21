‘The world lost such an animal advocate’: Beloved North Branford veterinarian dies of COVID-19

New Haven

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A beloved and devoted veterinarian in North Branford, Dr. Efren Osorio, has passed away from COVID-19.

Veterinarian Associates of North Branford (VANB) where Osorio worked for many years said of his passing Thursday, in part, “We are filled with grief and shock beyond words at this news. Dr. Osorio was unlike any other person and veterinarian that our staff has ever known. His compassion and patience were unmatched. He was truly the lifeblood of this practice and it will never be the same without him. He was the best mentor, doctor, friend, and veterinarian any of us have ever known.”

VANB will be closed Friday, Jan. 22 to allow the staff time to grieve and process the tragedy.

According to the VANB website, Osorio graduated from the University of Tamaulipas Veterinary School in Mexico in 1982 and “devoted all his professional life to the veterinary field of small animal medicine.”

He leaves behind a wife, Katrina, of over 37 years. She asks that in lieu of flowers, cards, or gifts that everyone make a donation to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in his honor: “It is what he would have wanted.”

Dan Cosgrove said of Osorio’s death on Facebook, “Dr. Osorio has long been a staple of our community and such an amazing person and veterinarian. We are so saddened that the world lost such an animal advocate. We are grateful for the years of service Dr. Osorio provided to the many animals he helped and the people that he impacted. He will be greatly missed.”

