‘They’re getting what they need to survive’: 100,000+ meals delivered to seniors, COVID patients in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re a small army of volunteers and city workers on a mission to help seniors and those who’ve contracted COVID-19 who can’t leave their homes.

Today, Miriam Torruela and Sean Azeez two people who pounded the pavement, driving all over Waterbury armed with plastic bags filled with fruit, milk and other healthy foods so others continue to get the nourishment they need to make it through the pandemic.

It’s a volunteer effort that also utilizes some city workers. It’s something they do every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The city supplying enough food for the recipients to be able to eat everyday.

“I think it’s in my nature always helping people,” said Miriam.

For Sean, he thinks of some of his loved ones when he’s out there delivering meals.

“Seeing people in my family who gets it and then seeing them sick and it’s like damn,” he said. “What makes me feel better — they’re getting what they need to survive.”

In order for them to be safe and the people they’re delivering to, Miriam and Sean knock on doors, announce that they’re dropping off meals and then they depart to the next stop.

Miriam and Sean had about 60 meals on their route this morning. Since March of last year, the “Knock and Drop” program has delivered more than 101,000 meals to people in need. In order to qualify to become a food recipient, call 211 or the city’s Emergency Operations Center.