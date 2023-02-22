ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a thief who stole oxycodone at gunpoint from an Orange pharmacy Tuesday afternoon — the second time within three months that the business was robbed of drugs.

The most recent theft happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Sunrise Pharmacy, located on Indian River Road, was robbed after a man entered, approached the pharmacist and demanded oxycodone, according to police. The pharmacist was taken into the back room with another employee, and the suspect then left with an unknown number of drugs.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man of average height. He possibly has a neck tattoos and was wearing a surgical mask, black baseball hat with a logo, a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes. He left with the drugs in a Target bag.

The same pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 5. Police believe that a different suspect was involved.