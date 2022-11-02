NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning.

What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam.

Two brazen car thieves were caught on a dashcam while stealing a 2016 red Hyundai Elantra on State Street in New Haven. In the video, you can see the two young men wearing masks, puffy jackets and hoodies. They are unsure of what to do next or who should drive.

“Where we going? Where we going? You drive first, ok? You know how to drive? Wait, where we going,” the suspects can be heard saying on camera.

“It’s comical in a way. I don’t know if I would have preferred my car to have been taken by masterminds, but it seems like dumb and dumber got it instead,” said Mike, the owner of the car.

The owner didn’t want to be identified, so News 8 is calling him Mike. He’s a hospice worker who relies on his car to work.

“Suddenly, something that’s important to you, that you spent so much time with is just gone,” Mike said. “It is strange just to look at just an empty parking spot where your car used to be.”

Luckily, Mike found his dashcam, which he now considers an invaluable investment.

“This was laying right by that bush over there,” Mike said. “I guess they threw it out once they realized they were on camera.”

Before realizing there was a dashcam, the duo panicked over where to go.

“Let’s just go anywhere at this point. Put the address on, go to the highway, go to the highway,” the suspects said.

They drove about 20 minutes to the Merritt Parkway and then crashed in North Haven by Exit 62, leaving a trail of damage.

Inside the car, the suspects left a screwdriver, which has been linked to TikTok challenges where people can learn how to steal certain types of cars like Kia and Hyundai’s using that tool.

It’s an alarming trend that shows step-by-step instructions on how to hotwire Kia’s and Hyundai made between 2011 and 2021 by simply using a screwdriver and a USB cord.

Meanwhile, Mike just wants these thieves caught.

“I really hope somebody who sees this can identify them because maybe they’ve been stealing other cars, maybe they’re up to something else and we can stop them,” Mike said.

Anyone with information about this is being asked to contact New Haven police.