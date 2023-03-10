A mysterious spooky glowing light on a road, with a shallow depth of field. On a moody, foggy, atmospheric winters night.

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — It may only be March, but spooky season is on the horizon in Connecticut.

The third annual ParaConn, Connecticut’s original paranormal convention hosted by Nick Grossmann and Charles F. Rosenay, will return to the Nutmeg State this spring. ParaConn will run from May 13 to 14 at the Ansonia Armory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ghost and paranormal enthusiasts can expect special guests of honor and speakers including demonologists Sean Austin and Carl L. Johnson, author/psychic Emilia Busse, and parapsychological investigator Elise Giammarco Carlson.

Jim Petonito, known for his work with well-known Connecticut paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, will also appear, as well as Willie Hassel of Spirit Chasers.

Additionally, seminars and activities will be held throughout the day, as well as the opportunity to peruse 80 different vendors. Items up-for-grabs include books, pop-culture merch, jewelery, t-shirts, costumes, and crafts.

Ahead of the convention, Bad Dog Brewing Company will host a Psychic Fairfest on March 31 and April 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will include 20 psychics, readers, tarot specialists, crystal readers, authors, healers, and spiritualists.

Following the Psychic Fairfest, the “chilling” fun continues for Terror in Torrington where guests can participate in a hands-on ghost hunting seminar, as well as a guided ghost tour into the “Lair of the Demon Slayor” — an actual home of a real exorcist.

Grossmann and Rosenay, known as “The Shaman and The Showman,” will host and produce all events; the duo have produced conventions across New England since 1978.

Find tickets to this year’s ParaConn here.