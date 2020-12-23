Third-grade teachers in New Haven hand-deliver Christmas gifts to their students learning from home amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven teachers are making the holidays a little brighter for their students. They spent the day delivering presents to all the kids in their third-grade classes.

‘Twas two days before Christmas and these little elves were delivering presents all by themselves.

If you’re wondering what is stirring these creatures, it turns out the two of them are third-grade teachers.

“We’ve only been teaching online the entire year, so we’re really trying to make a connection with our kids and keep them interested in school,” said Jessica Sutila, one of the teachers from Beecher Museum Magnet School.

So, to each of their students, they are going and giving a few little things to show how much they are missing them.

First up is Amari Mitchell, waiting on the path. He says he misses getting help with his math.

“My teacher is really nice and helpful,” said Mitchell. “When I ask for help, she is really nice and helps me and that stuff.”

Dylan Walker is next, he showed what he got himself, including his very own personal elf.

“Because of the COVID, we have to do online learning, which is a little bit hard for the teachers, but it’s okay for the kids,” Walker said.

The gifts are for kids, but the teachers did own up that the visits are just as much for the grownups.

“It’s like your heart starts to pound. It’s exciting,” said Keshia Hogan, the other teacher. “Because you grow relationships, you love them, and you haven’t seen them for a while, so it’s definitely exciting.”

On the outside, these teachers are playing it cool, but everyone knows they want the kids back in school.

“We know that they want to come back as badly as we do, and hopefully we’ll get to do that this year,” said Sutila.

They were heard exclaiming, as they hit the gas, “Merry Christmas to all, and I’ll see you in class.”