NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect was arrested for a murder from 2021 in North Haven.

Elder Mellado, 23, of New Haven was taken into custody on Tuesday for his role in the 2021 murder of Davonte Warren, police said. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for acts of another/murder.

This is the third arrest in the murder of Warren. Earlier this year, North Haven police arrested 24-year-old Deane Matta Jr. and 22-year-old Amari Salcedo Jr. of New Haven.

Nearly two years ago, 28-year-old Warren was found in a car that crashed on the Rt. 40 connector in North Haven with a deadly gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said that another car pulled up to Warren’s, and two occupants fired several gunshots into his car before quickly fleeing the scene.

North Haven police released the following statement: