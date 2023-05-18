EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect was arrested in an attempted home invasion in East Haven where a man posed as a delivery driver this past April.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Rivera of Hartford, was taken into custody. Following an investigation, police determined Rodriguez-Rivera had coordinated the attempted home invasion with the other two suspects in an effort to rob a home on Maple Street.

Juan Rodriguez-Rivera | Photo courtesy East Haven police

Rodriguez-Rivera was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint in the first degree. He was held on a $750,000 bond.

The arrest stems from an incident on April 14 where a man, later identified as Xavier Otero, attempted to enter a residence by posing as a package delivery employee. As seen on a video captured by a doorbell Ring camera, Otero rang the doorbell with a package in his hand. When the homeowner answered the door, Otero displayed a gun and tried to enter the home.

Xavier Otero poses as a delivery employee | Photo courtesy East Haven police

The homeowner shoved Otero out of the house. He fled the area in a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Alongside Otero, 26-year-old Jean Carrasquillo-Torres was arrested for his alleged involvement in the plan.

Jean Carrasquillo-Torres, 26 Xavier Otero, 37 Photos courtesy East Haven police

Investigators found that the trio had planned to commit a similar crime in Manchester where they planned to zip-tie and rob the residents of the homes.