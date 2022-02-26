SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – A 57-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after driving drunk and traveling the wrong way on Route 8 in Seymour.

At 3:01 a.m., police were alerted of a wrong way driver traveling northbound on Route 8 southbound near exit 20.

Seymour Police found and stopped the car on the exit 22 entrance ramp.

Around the same time frame, other Connecticut State Police were responding to two fatal crashes that both involved wrong way drivers. Six people in total died.

The wrong way driver in the Seymour incident was identified as 57-year-old Michael Brown.

Troopers noticed Brown had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and they detected an alcoholic odor from his mouth as he spoke. Troopers then initiated a sobriety test, which Brown failed.

He was charged with Operating Under the Influence, Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway, and Failure to Carry License.

Brown was processed and released to his brother with a $1,500 bond. His court date is set for March 18.