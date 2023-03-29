NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Town employees of Quinnipiac University and their families are about to be met with a surprise.

Quinnipiac University has signed a partner tuition agreement with the towns of Hamden and North Haven, to provide discounted tuition to full-time employees of the school, and their families.

All employees, spouses and dependents under the age of 25 are eligible to apply, but must complete the regular admissions process. Those admitted will receive a 10% tuition discount for online undergraduate and graduate programs, including high school summer programs.

“This tuition discount program idea came to us through leadership at the Hamden Police Department who were looking to advance educational opportunities for their officers,” said Bethany Zemba, Quinnipiac University’s Vice President of Strategy and Community Relations. “When we investigated the idea, we thought, why not expand access to include all town employees in our two sister towns – Hamden and North Haven. We are so pleased to be able to provide an incentive for town employees to join the QU learning community.”

In addition, dependents can qualify for a 30% discount for full-time on-campus undergraduate degrees, and admitted employees’ dependents will receive a 10% tuition discount for all academic programs offered to high school students at Quinnipiac during the summer.

“This tuition program is another example of the university’s generosity. I am also very grateful to Quinnipiac and for my relationship with the university and President Judy Olian and for her continued support,” said North Haven First Selectman, Michael Freda.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett expressed a similar sentiment, stating that the city is grateful for QU and their generosity to the town employees, as it demonstrates QU’s commitment to partner with Hamden.