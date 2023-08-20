New Haven is depicted in May 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you a fan of New Haven’s big three, or are you searching for a more hidden gem?

If you’re a regular to New Haven’s apizza scene, then you’re already familiar with the city’s most-Googled pizzeria.

That honor goes to Modern Apizza, according to data from Google Trends. The pizzeria appears on the list of related searches for “New Haven pizza” three separate times (although with different phrasing) among the top 20 spots.

The next slot goes to BAR, followed by Frank Pepe Pizzeria.

Modern Apizza has had plenty of buzz recently after being crowned Pizza Today’s 2023 Pizzeria of the Year. The ranking wrote that “New Haven-style pizza has become synonymous as a best American pizza style.”

Modern’s pizza has also been loved by the Boston Red Sox — which went on to win the World Series after tasting the pies.

As for the states most interested in New Haven pizza, Connecticut ranks at the top of Google Trends data. It’s followed by the District of Columbia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.