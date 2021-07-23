‘This is our Super Bowl’: Waterbury’s Post University holding 1st in-person commencement since pandemic began

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marks a significant day for Post University in Waterbury. After a long year-plus of COVID-19 restrictions, the school will be hosting its first in-person commencement exercises since the pandemic hit.

It means a procession of about 1,000 proud soon-to-be graduates marching downtown to the Palace Theater passing family and friends who will be there snapping pictures to capture the moment.

“I feel misty-eyed because it’s a dream come true,” said Kathleen More, a 71-year-old graduate. “You’re never too old to go back to school.”

“I get emotional about this,” said Katelyn Andres, another soon-to-be grad.

The ceremony itself will take place inside The Palace Theater. Post University will require face masks and social distancing. Administrators at the university feel it’s a miracle this can happen given what we all experienced this time last year.

They’re including last year’s graduates who were robbed of a traditional college graduation experience. Theirs was done virtually online.

“Being able to bring our 2020 graduates and our 2021 graduates together for commencement this weekend is a huge deal,” said Elizabeth Johnson, provost of Post University. “This is our Super Bowl. It is such a big deal to us.”