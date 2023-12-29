NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is famous for its pizza, but that’s not what people were Googling about the city the most this year.

Instead, all eyes were on the newest restaurants in the downtown area, according to data from Google Trends.

The top search terms surrounding New Haven tend to be about the weather, where the city is on the map and about the current time. However, “rising” topics tell more about the area’s movers and shakers.

Where are those searches coming from? New Haven is the most likely area to Google the term “New Haven.” In second place is Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is only a few miles from the state’s own City of New Haven.

These are the top “rising” Googled terms for New Haven in 2023:

10. Place to Be New Haven

What it is: Stylized as The Place 2 Be, the brunch spot opened in New Haven in late 2022. It offers Instagram-ready dishes and drinks, like a cocktail in a bathtub with rubber ducks.

9. Cambria Hotel New Haven

What it is: The Cambria touts itself as Yale’s newest hotel, with rooms starting at $126 a night. The business also announced a partnership this summer with Quinnipiac University’s athletic department.

8. The Luke New Haven

What it is: Chef Vincent Chirico wants his newest restaurant, The Luke, to be more than a fine dining experience. The restaurant features contemporary Mediterranean food meant to be shared. It has a dining room, a bar and an all-day café.

7. Place 2 Be New Haven

What it is: New Haveners love this spot so much that it features in the top 10 searches three times! Look for it on Elm Street where Box 63 used to be.

6. Dispensary New Haven

What you need to know: Connecticut dispensaries were able to sell adult-use, recreational marijuana starting in January.

5. The Place 2 Be New Haven

What it is: Hungry for lunch? The Place 2 Be features unique food, drinks and all-day brunch. The chain started in 2016 in Hartford and opened in New Haven in late 2022.

4. Weather in New Haven 10 days

How to check: Need to know the week’s forecast? Storm Team 8 is here to provide you with all of your weather updates. Our interactive weather radar will also let you track the storms in your area. Closings and delays are updated as they come in.

3. Affinity New Haven

What it is: Affinity Health and Wellness is a cannabis dispensary located on Whalley Avenue. Adult-use sales became legal in Connecticut in January. Prior to that, the dispensary had sold medical marijuana for three years.

Affinity faced pushback, however, when it submitted an application to move into a building off Interstate 91., where 91 Diner was located.

2. Gioia New Haven

What it is: Gioia Cafe and Bar opened this year on Wooster Street. The cafe offers homemade pastas, Italian spirits and gelato.

The owners joined News 8’s Nyberg in November to talk about the restaurant’s menu and origins.

New Haven building collapse

What happened: Eight construction workers were injured when a building partially collapsed in June in New Haven. The seven-story residential building was under construction on Lafayette Street when the collapse happened while workers were pouring concrete.