NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands attended the New Haven Grand Prix and 8th annual Apizza Feast on Friday.

The New Haven Grant Prix was organized by the Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program. The prix consisted of a series of races, featuring professional and amateur cyclists from all over the country.

12-year-old Devin Sommerville is from Brooklyn, New York. He won nationals in June and decided to compete in the Grand Prix.

“I like racing, it’s really fun to do, competing against other people,” he said.

The Grand Prix closed down several streets in downtown New Haven. In the middle of the action, College Street was closed for the Apizza Feast. The festival featured 32 vendors, including ten pizza trucks.

Frank Pepe’s tent had a long line throughout the evening. All of the pizza served at the festival was made at Frank Pepe’s on Wooster Street. Once pies were done, they were delivered to the tent, fresh for people to enjoy. Frank Gagliard, Frank Pepe’s director of operations, estimates that the shop made 100-150 pies for the Apizza Feast.

“The pizza community is a close-knit unit,” Gagliard said. “Frank Pepe said it best, ‘there’s enough pie to go around for everyone.'”

Many agree that Frank Pepe’s has the best slice.

“The cheese, the mozzarella is just very well cooked, I like it a lot. It has a very good temperature to it,” said Min Jameson from Guilford.

Jameson’s friend, Matthew Konarski, agreed.

“Amazing crust, perfect New Haven style pizza, great sauce, great cheese. Overall, a great pie,” he said. “This is why I love New Haven, it’s a really good atmosphere. And I love pizza!”