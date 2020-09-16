Thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs in Madison Rotary online raffle, supports local restaurants

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — If luck is on your side, you might be spending more than a few nights dining out in Madison courtesy of the Rotary Club.

Restaurants are among the many businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to a little creativity, help is on the way for restaurant owners in Madison.

“So we were trying to figure out a way that we could benefit not only the Rotary but businesses [and] independent restaurants in Madison,” explained Scott Beckwith, the Madison Rotary president. “We came up with something called MADRaffle.org.”

The organization has purchased around $6,000 worth of gift cards from the restaurants in town. They hope to sell 2,000 raffle tickets at $20 each.

“And the grand prize is $3,400, which is a $100 gift card to each of the 34 restaurants in Madison. That gives them an opportunity to go out and experience all the different restaurants. And hopefully, come back and spend more money.” Beckwith said.

The second prize is a $50 gift card to all 34 restaurants. Third through tenth has to do with pizza, according to Beckwith.

“And then we’re gonna take the proceeds, we benefit the restaurants and then we’re gonna utilize the proceeds for the Madison Rotary Foundation which benefits things in Madison, on the shoreline and even international projects.”

The Madison Rotary Foundation raised $40,000 for the Scanton Library in town and they raised funds for the Haitian Health Foundation. They also provide scholarships at Daniel Hand High School.

Beckwith is a lifelong Madison resident and this is his way of giving back, and then some.

“My mission as the president: I wanted to give back to Madison, I wanted to build our awareness or our visibility in Madison, as well as service the entire shoreline,” he explained.

After about eight days in, they are about one-third of the way toward reaching their goal of $30,000. The raffle will take place on Oct. 8.