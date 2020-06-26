Thousands of pieces of PPE donated to Waterbury-area non-profits

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A team effort full of heart will help more than 100 non-profits in more than 20 towns in the Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills areas continue their important work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That team effort is happening at Marion Manufacturing in Cheshire, where workers have volunteered their time to unpack a truck load of PPE so representatives from the non-profits could pick them up.

We’re talking about 200,000 surgical masks, 4,000 face shields, close to 800 N-95 masks. All of that made possible because of donations made to a COVID-19 Response Fund by the Greater Waterbury United Way and the Connecticut Community Foundation.

“We’re really having a massive impact on the area,” said Glenn McCabe, of the United Way.

“The most important thing to us is that it’s really enabling these organizations to go out and do the work that they need to be doing,” said Julie Loughran, President and CEO of the Connecticut Community Foundation.

Those who came by Marion Manufacturing to pick up their boxes of PPE told News 8 how the donations will help them help the people who count on them.

“A lot of our events have been canceled so we’ve been trying to provide at least ten to 15 families a week with food and household supplies and stuff,” said Chris Ortiz, of the CO Sports Academy. “A lot of our volunteers that we have on staff they’ll use all the masks and gloves. We actually go to people’s houses and deliver the food and supplies and stuff.”

Kim Selvaggi came to pick up PPE for her non-profit called Lisa, Inc. They care for kids in DCF.

“Our kids and clients mean the world to us, so being able to care for them in a safe and responsible way is everything to us,” Selvaggi said.

The CEO of Marion Manufacturing was so impressed with the effort that he lent his warehouse to the effort so his workers could unpack all of the PPE, box it all up, and provide a big enough warehouse to store it all and hand it out when drivers from the non profits came by.

“It was our chance to give back to the community and we’re really excited about it,” said Douglas Johnson, CEO & President of Marion Manufacturing.