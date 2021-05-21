Thousands pay tribute to fallen New Haven firefighter; Lieutenant injured continues recovery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP/WTNH) – Firefighters from around the country are among thousands of people who have paid tribute to New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., who died battling a house on Valley Street fire earlier this month.

Funeral and burial services were held for Torres on Thursday. The 30-year-old firefighter died May 12 after becoming trapped in the burning house.

Another city firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, was severely injured in the blaze. He is now in fair condition, recovering in the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital. He was watching coverage of Torres Jr.’s funeral.

  • Lt. Rankins watches funeral of New Haven Firefighter Torres from Bridgeport burn unit – 052021
A procession featuring fire trucks, police motorcycles and a pipe and drum band preceded a private service at St. Mary Church. Burial followed in the historic Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

