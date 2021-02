WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Haven Saturday morning.

Fire officials tell News 8 that the fire broke out at a three-floor apartment building on the 300 block of Main Street. West Haven police were also on scene.

There were no injuries reported, but three people have been displaced; the Red Cross is assisting them.

Fire officials believe the fire started in a bedroom. The cause of the fire is under investigation.