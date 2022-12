NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A developing story in New Haven where firefighters said Wednesday night’s strong winds spread flames from a fire that started on the porch through all three stories of a home.

Those who lived on the first and second floors of the house on Pendleton St. got out by themselves crews also helped a woman on the third floor get out safely.



The Red Cross is now helping the three families find a new place to stay. The cause is under investigation.