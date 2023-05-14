STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families are without a home and one firefighter was injured after a devastating fire Saturday afternoon in New Haven, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Fire crews responded to calls of a fire in the attic of 272-274 Lombard St. The OEM reports that, with the help of NHFD, NHPD, AMR, UI, Southern CT Gas and Regional Water Authority it took less than an hour for crews to fight the fire but the damage was extensive.

A total of 17 people (six children and 11 adults) are now without a home. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and two of the residents’ pets were lost to the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue and resuscitate two other pets.

The three families are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.