NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Public School officials announced on Monday that three finalists have been chosen to interview for the district’s superintendent position next week.

The interviews will begin on Monday, March 27. Panels of stakeholders will assist the members of the New Haven Public Schools Personnel Search Committee to choose the new superintendent. Stakeholder groups will include students, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff and leaders in the community.

The district’s personnel search committee met with representatives from McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. to review applicants and identified three finalists on March 14.

The three finalists were identified as Ms. Viviana Conner, Dr. Warren Morgan and Dr. Madeline Negrón.

Ms. Viviana Conner Dr. Warren Morgan Dr. Madeline Negrón

Conner was born in Puerto Rico and has worked for both the New Haven Public Schools and Hartford Public School districts. She started as a bilingual teacher at Columbus Family Academy in New Haven before working as the assistant superintendent of instructional leadership for the city.

Dr. Morgan grew up in Chicago, Illinois. He currently works in Indiana as the chief academic officer of Indianapolis Public Schools. He also served as the executive director for Teach for America in St. Louis, Missouri, and for the Obama and Trump administrations as a fellow.

Dr. Negrón has 25 years of public education experience. Dr. Negrón formerly worked as the chief of academics, teaching and student supports at Hartford Public Schools. Dr. Negrón was the principal at Hill Regional Career Magnet High School and the former director of instruction and director of early childhood for New Haven Public Schools.

The new superintendent will be announced in April and will start their position on July 1.