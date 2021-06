WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three injured after three car motor vehicle accident on Meriden Road Sunday.

Police said Meriden Road is closed due to the three car motor vehicle accident, leaving three parties injured and two transported to the hospital. Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Photo by: Rick Kulmann

Photo by: Rick Kulmann

Photo by: Rick Kulmann

Photo by: Rick Kulmann

The area will remain closed as it is under investigation.

This is a developing story.