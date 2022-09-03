MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials.

The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.”

Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night.

They had been placed on administrative leave in June.

