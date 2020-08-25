Three men arrested after police chase from Meriden to New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing charges after a police chase from Meriden to New Haven Monday.

Around 5 p.m., Meriden Police observed a Lexus SUV leave a residence located on the west side of the city that they say matched the description of a car that was caught on surveillance cameras leaving the scene of a shooting that happened several days ago.

During that shooting, several occupants of the Lexus shot into a home occupied by several people including children.

Officers tried to stop the car Monday, but they took off.

All three occupants of the car were arrested in New Haven.

Police say, upon further investigation “a firearm was subsequently recovered from the residence that the Lexus was observed leaving.”

Aaron Williamson, 25 was arrested and charged with interfering with police. Jordan Williamson, 24, was arrested and charged with interfering with police and an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. And Denzell Woolard, 21, was arrested and charged with interfering with police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and engaging police in pursuit.

