WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer witnessed the car striking another car from behind at the intersection of West Main and Meadow Streets, resulting in a four-car crash.

None of the parties involved in the crash were injured, police said.

The driver of the BMW, identified as 31-year-old Bryant Carrasco of Waterbury, stayed in the car following the accident. Police found a taser weapon inside the car and arrested Carrasco. He was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, reckless driving, carrying a dangerous weapon, and additional motor vehicle charges.

Carrasco, who is currently on parole, is being held by the WPD on a $10,000 surety bond and will remain in the custody of the CT Department of Corrections.

Three other people from the car fled the scene, however, they were located shortly after.

Police found and arrested 28-year-old Jorge Xatruch-Reyes, who was in possession of a 9mm pistol, a .22 caliber pistol, a taser weapon, and crack cocaine. He was also the subject of a protective order, which prohibited from carrying a firearm, police said.

Xatruch-Reyes was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal transfer of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of a protective order. He is being held by the WPD on a $250,000 bond, pending court arraignment.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Rashaud Shannon and a 17-year-old juvenile offender from Waterbury. They were both charged with interfering with police, though Shannon was released by the WPD on a Promise to Appear (PTA).