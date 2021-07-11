Three men facing weapons charges in Waterbury after motor vehicle stop

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing weapons charges after Waterbury police conducted a motor vehicle stop Sunday morning.

At 12:34 a.m., police were called to an area hospital on a report of a 20-year-old male victim that sustained a gunshot wound to the leg area.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police. Officers developed information that the incident occurred in the area of Ridgewood Street and involved a Nissan sedan.

Officers located evidence of shots fired in the area of 19 Ridgewood Street. At 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Tower Road, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Nissan Altima and located a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

All of the occupants inside of the vehicle were identified and placed under arrest.

Waterbury PD: Ashani Davis

Waterbury PD: Donnell Butle

Waterbury PD: Klani Brathwaite-Dawsey

Police report 26-year-old Ashani Davis was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of high capacity magazine.

In addition, 38-year-old Donnell Butler was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, insufficient insurance, weapons in a motor vehicle, and improper display of a marker plate.

Officers also charged 21-year-old Klani Brathwaite-Dawse with interfering with an officer

Police are investigating whether the vehicle or the men arrested were connected to the shooting that occurred in the area of Ridgewood Street.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is asked to contact Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.