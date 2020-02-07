Three New Haven catholic schools set to merge, many parents cite student safety concerns

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH)– The Catholic Academy of New Haven, St. Bernadette School, and St. Francis and St. Rose of Lima School are consolidating as the ‘All Saints Catholic Academy’ starting in fall.

Valerie Mara, Assistant to the Provost at the Archdiocese of Hartford told News 8 the organization for which she works is merging the schools to “preserve catholic education.”

“We see demography that there is a drop in school age children, not just in Connecticut, but throughout New England...By consolidating we are creating a new school that will have the combined resources.” – Valerie Mara, Assistant to the Provost at the Archdiocese of Hartford

According to the Archdiocese of Hartford, church and school funding has also dropped.

The new school will be K-8th grade and will need to reapply for accreditation, that means all faculty will have to reapply for their jobs and train to meet new requirements.

Mara told News 8, the Fair Haven location was chosen based on several factors. It’s big enough to accommodate students and it’s centrally-located.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to keep it in that area is, first the accessibility of those in that neighborhood. It’s difficult for them to travel elsewhere. We have a very strong readiness program that already exists that is organized by Catholic Charities.” – Valerie Mara, Assistant to the Provost at the Archdiocese of Hartford

St. Francis and St. Rose of Lima School, Ferry Street, New Haven

However, many parents say they are concerned about the new ‘central’ location because it’s in a section of New Haven that is “unsafe” and known for “high crime.”

One parent, Michael Thompson, said, “I’m against the neighborhood, the area.”

Some parents whose children attend one of the three schools joining the merger told News 8, driving their kids to Fair Haven will be a hardship.

St. Bernadette School, Burr Street, New Haven

Lisa Caruso who lives in East Haven explained, “We won’t get any transportation. Everybody is going to have to drive there.”

Others told News 8 their kids will be getting a Catholic education elsewhere. Another parent, Kenneth Treusch said, “You pull up to the school and it is all gated off. My kids don’t feel safe.”

