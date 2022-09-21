NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said.

According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the substance, which was described as an “edible,” experienced slurred speech and vomited, officials said.

All three students were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Staff conducted a sweep of the school, and officials believe that no other children ingested the substance. The parents of the children of the hospital were informed and school is proceeding as planned. Additionally, staff will speak with the students about the incident.

New Haven police are investigating what might have been inside the candy.

This is an active investigation.

