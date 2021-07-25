Three people injured in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 8:17 p.m. in the area of East Farm Street at Orange Street, according to police.

Police report three people sustained gunshot wounds and evidence of shots fired was recovered on the scene.

There is no suspect information available or information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The incident continues to be actively investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

