NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot in New Haven in separate incidents Friday night. One of those individuals was seriously injured.

Police say the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard St. and has non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot at Arthur and Lamberton Streets and also has non-life-threatening injuries. In the latest shooting a 46-year-old Seymour man was shot on Atwater Street and was originally listed in critical condition but police say the that victim is now stable.

Police Chief Karl Jacobsen, who was out in the community Friday night released this statement ““ At this point in the investigations it does not appear as if these incidents are related, and we believe that the victims were targeted. A large contingency of my officers were in the Downtown area last night for the Grand Prix. Once that event ended, I was able to re-deploy our resources out into the community and quell the violence. There is no threat to the community currently, but we are asking for your help. We need the community’s assistance and cannot solve these crimes without you.”

Anyone with any information on any of the shootings is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).