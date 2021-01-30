Three Temple Street businesses impacted by water damage from upper floor of building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A row of local businesses along Temple Street was flooded Saturday, forcing the businesses to temporarily close.

One of those businesses was Ben and Jerry’s. Water was pouring in from an upstairs space. News 8 spoke with staff at Ben and Jerry’s; she said the day started normally but changed in a hurry.

Holly Lajoie, the owner of the Ben and Jerry’s, said, “When I came in today to open the store, everything was fine…and then next thing I knew, the fire alarm was going off — which, sometimes it does that and there’s truly not a fire. And then I heard water in the restrooms…and when I opened the door, water was gushing through the light fixture, and it just proceeded to get worse and worse.”

Temple Wine and Liquor and Koon Thai Restaurant were also impacted by the water.

Fire crews and UI have helped with the cleanup.

Ben and Jerry’s will be closed for a few days.